SlotZilla job applicants ride on zipline during hiring event

Those interested in working at SlotZilla in downtown Las Vegas are invited to apply and then fly... on the zipline.

Applicants had the opportunity to then zip across seven city blocks on Thursday following an interview on the ride's deck.

Fremont Street Experience representatives say riding the zipline free of charge gives future ride operators a close-up view of what the job is all about.

"The best way to interview and see what the job is all about is to live it first hand," said Paul McGuire, chief marketing officer for FSE.

"I think it's the first time it's ever been done, and it's just a lot of fun. The experience working here in this environment is unique, and you get to work at one of the top amusements in the entire country," he said.

Ride operators are also eligible to receive up to a $2,000 a year bonus.

Job applicant Billy Hill says he wants the job in order to do something different after retiring from the post office.

“I worked at the post office for 21 and a half years and retired," Hill said. "So just something to pass my time and just stay busy."

Those hired with SlotZilla during the Thursday event had their name displayed on the Viva Vision canopy as well.

For more information about jobs with Fremont Street Experience visit vegasexperience.com .