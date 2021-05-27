The Audacity: Audio tool finds new and exciting ways to annoy contributors with a Contributor License Agreement
The saga of the Audacity takeover continued this week with the announcement of a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) by the project's new owners. Contributors to Audacity will be expected to sign the agreement in order to give code to the project. "The purpose of the CLA," stated the explanation, "is to provide future flexibility in altering (ie, uplicensing, dual licensing) for the entire Audacity project, not just the parts of the code that we have written ourselves."www.theregister.com