Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

The Surprising Move Vir Stock Made After Winning Covid Drug Authorization

By ALLISON GATLIN
Investor's Business Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR) won Food and Drug Administration authorization for a Covid treatment on Wednesday, but Vir stock slipped Thursday. The drug, dubbed sotrovimab, is now the third antibody-based regimen in the U.S. It gained authorization for patients with mild or moderate Covid-19 and at risk of worsening. The companies designed the treatment to withstand existing variants.

www.investors.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Company#Amgen Inc#Stock Trading#Drug Treatment#Vir Biotechnology#Svb Leerink#Regeneron Pharmaceuticals#Abcellera Biologics#Abcl#Amgn#Bamlanivimab#Lilly Amgen#Marketsmith Com#Glaxosmithkline#Needham#Vir Stock Dives#Gsk Stock#Authorization#Premarket Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
FDA
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryINFORUM

U.S. FDA approves Biogen Alzheimer's drug, hailed as 'a big day'

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's aducanumab as the first treatment to address an underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over mixed clinical trial results for the drug. Aducanumab aims to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-U.S. FDA green-lights Biogen Alzheimer's drug: Who else is in the race?

June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (aducanumab), marking the first treatment to address an underlying cause of the mind-wasting disease. The following is a list of some companies with Alzheimer's drug candidates in advanced stages of clinical development: Experimental drugs that target amyloid: Company Drug name Development stage How the drug acts Notes Eli Lilly and Co donanemab In a late-stage trial and a Drug is an antibody designed to Drug showed benefit on cognition, function second study - in patients remove clumps of the protein beta in mid-stage trial in March with early disease symptoms amyloid from the brain believed to be a possible cause of Alzheimer's Eli Lilly solanezumab Phase III trial in Anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody Drug in combination with Roche’s asymptomatic Alzheimer's that targets amyloid plaque build gantenerumab failed to halt Alzheimer’s patient up in brain progression in a trial in 2020(reut.rs/3pyblZL) Biogen Inc BAN2401 Phase III An anti-beta amyloid antibody (bit.ly/3zce3IP) Roche Holding AG , crenezumab In a mid-stage trial in Anti-beta amyloid monoclonal Roche in 2019 pulled the plug on two AC Immune SA healthy individuals with a antibody late-stage trials of crenezumab in people history of familial with early sporadic Alzheimer’s disease Alzheimer’s disease after a pre-planned interim analysis here Roche gantenerumab Phase III Anti-beta amyloid monoclonal reut.rs/3pyblZL antibody AC Immune SA ACI-24 Alzheimer's Mid-stage trial in mild Liposomal vaccine candidate Reported positive interim 18-month data disease vaccine Alzheimer's disease designed to convey active, from trial this month candidate long-lasting immunization against pathological forms of amyloid-beta Experimental drugs that target tau: Company Drug name Development stage How the drug acts Notes Biogen BIIB092 (gosuranemab) Phase II Anti-tau monoclonal antibody (bit.ly/3vOVojY) AbbVie Inc ABBV-8E12 Phase II Anti-tau monoclonal antibody (bit.ly/3ijghA6) Roche and AC Immune SA semorinemab (RG6100) Phase II trial in Anti-tau monoclonal antibody Drug failed to slow cognitive and functional patients with moderate decline in patients with an early stage of Alzheimer's disease Alzheimer's in another Phase II trial Experimental drugs based on novel mechanisms: Company Drug name Development stage How the drug acts Notes Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXS-05 In a Phase III N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) Met the main goal in a mid-to late-stage trial for receptor antagonist study and improved agitation, a symptom that treatment of occurs in 70% of Alzheimer's patients (bit.ly/3fRKd4E) Alzheimer’s disease agitation NeurMedix, Llc - a San Diego based NE3107 Late-stage trial Oral anti-inflammatory agent to (bit.ly/3cgh6Ww) private company in patients with combat insulin resistance that mild-to-moderate develops from inflammatory Alzheimer’s inactivation of the insulin disease signaling pathway in the brain of Alzheimer's patients Anavex Life Sciences Corp ANAVEX2-73 mid- to late-stage Oral drug that selectively (bit.ly/3gdIyW2) trial in patients activates the stress reducing with early and survival protein, Sigma-1 and Alzheimer's muscarinic receptors disease believed to be responsible for cognitive impairment (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy, Manojna Maddipatla and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)
IndustrySentinel

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Top Manufacturers – GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Astellas Pharma, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Allergan Plc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

The Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Market report contains vital information to prepare market players to face their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, revenue, revenue, and other material factors. The research study highlights key growth opportunities and market trends along with other key market dynamics including drivers and barriers to industry growth. With this report, potential buyers can be sure to adapt to changes in the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation industry.
Medical & Biotechbeckershospitalreview.com

FDA authorizes injectable version of Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody drug

The FDA has authorized a new version of Regeneron's COVID-19 drug that can be given by injection, which should make it easier to give to patients. Regeneron said June 4 the FDA is now allowing the drug, called REGEN-COV, to be given by injection rather than through intravenous infusion. Public health officials have said the drug has been underused in part because not all clinics and hospitals have the ability to administer it intravenously, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Alexion Pharma (ALXN) Confirms FDA approval for ULTOMIRIS for Children and Adolescents with PNH

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the expanded use of ULTOMIRISÂ® (ravulizumab-cwvz) to include children (one month of age and older) and adolescents with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). ULTOMIRIS, a long-acting C5 inhibitor that offers immediate, complete and sustained complement inhibition, is now the first and only FDA-approved medicine for children and adolescents with PNH.
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Lupin receives FDA OK for generic Truvada

Lupin has received the Food and Drug Administration’s nod for emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets in a dosage strength of 200 mg/300 mg. The medication is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection, and for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection.
Healthbiospace.com

After CRL, Alkermes Wins FDA Approval for Schizophrenia Drug Lybalvi

Shares of Alkermes are climbing this morning after the company announced it finally won approval for its schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder drug, ALKS 3831 (olanzapine/samidorphan). The newly approved drug, dubbed Lybalvi, is a once-daily oral antipsychotic drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as both a...
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

The COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour. As fool.com reveals, Moderna held its...
Medical & Biotechinvezz.com

Vir Biotechnology gains 10% after receiving EUA for its COVID-19 treatment

Vir Biotechnology developed its COVID-19 treatment in collaboration with GSK. The EUA applies to the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients. Marketing application for Sotrovimab will be submitted in second half of 2021. Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) shares jumped roughly 10% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company received...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

FDA authorizes Vir & GSK Covid-19 drug, introducing third antibody option

An antibody drug co-developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline now has emergency use authorization as a treatment for Covid-19, providing another treatment option for patients in early stages of the disease. The FDA authorization for the drug, sotrovimab (formerly known as VIR-7831), permits use of the drug for treating mild-to-moderate...