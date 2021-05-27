Signal Maritime launches MR Pool

The latest published document on Global Residential Solar Power Solutions market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Residential Solar Power Solutions investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Residential Solar Power Solutions M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Canadian Solar Inc., Acciona Energia S.A., Sungevity, Tata Power Solar, RGS Energy, Sunpower Corporation, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric, Green Solar Technologies & Blue Raven Solar etc.