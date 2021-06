Although most adults have a credit report (and credit score), few people actually check them regularly. Or at all. Even worse, plenty of Americans have no idea what these things say about their spending habits, accumulated debt, or financial future. Some surveys show that only about one-third of Americans have bothered to check their credit report in the past year. This partly explains why credit scores and credit reports remain a mystery to many. One of the most common questions people have is “how long do things stay on your credit report?”