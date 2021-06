Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Game 5 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 19:30 ET in Game 5 of this Eastern first rounder between the fourth and fifth best teams of the conference. The Knicks are with their backs against the wall in this win-or-go-home game for them. The Hawks won both home games and have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. They need only one win in the next three matches in order to advance to the conference semifinals and face the winner of the 76ers vs Wizards matchup.