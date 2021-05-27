Scott Disick Is Reportedly ‘Still in Love’ With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Amelia Hamlin Romance
Scott Disick celebrated his 38th birthday this week, with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, attending his party, along with his new 19-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin. But E! reports that Disick still carries a torch for Kardashian—and that there's still “tension” between them as Kardashian has gone all in on her new “serious” romance with Travis Barker.www.elle.com