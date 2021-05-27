Scott Disick Is Reportedly ‘Still in Love’ With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Amelia Hamlin Romance

Watch: Kourtney Shuts Down Claim Her Style is Changing Because of Travis. Kourtney Kardashian is letting it be known that she's still the same ol' girl. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo of herself on Instagram on May 23 and one social media user had something to say about the star's fashion choice in the comment section of the snap, writing, "And her style begins to change."