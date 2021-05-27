Cancel
Scott Disick Is Reportedly ‘Still in Love’ With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Amelia Hamlin Romance

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Disick celebrated his 38th birthday this week, with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, attending his party, along with his new 19-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin. But E! reports that Disick still carries a torch for Kardashian—and that there's still “tension” between them as Kardashian has gone all in on her new “serious” romance with Travis Barker.

