Towboat newbuild campaign progresses as US$10.82M grants unveiled

By Martyn Wingrove
rivieramm.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaritime Partners has passed another milestone in its fleet expansion campaign, with delivery of another new towboat, as US inland waterways infrastructure gets another injection of funding. The Louisiana-headquartered owner has taken delivery of the fourth towboat in a newbuilding series from shipbuilder C&C Marine and Repair, with 26.5-m towboat...

www.rivieramm.com
