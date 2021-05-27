Cancel
New Trailer And Poster For Disney JUNGLE CRUISE Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily BLunt

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” and now the full trailer—bursting with thrills, laughs and surprises—along with new poster for “Jungle Cruise” which will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30.

IN THIS ARTICLE
