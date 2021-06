For six years after Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in 1933, Hollywood studios avoided making films that made the Nazis look bad, because they did not want to lose access to the German market. The first motion picture to break the taboo — “Confessions of a Nazi Spy” — did not come out until war loomed in 1939. Studios even worked with the German consul general in Los Angeles to cut scenes that might offend the Nazis. There is scholarly debate about whether the moguls were guilty of “collaboration” with Hitler, but there is no doubt that they put dollars and cents ahead of their moral sense.