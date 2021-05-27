Choosing Beneficiaries
An important part of applying for a life insurance policy – and maintaining it once it’s active – is designating who you want to be the beneficiary (or beneficiaries) of your policy. The primary purpose of most life insurance policies is to cover any final expenses after your passing and provide for loved ones who rely on your income. Designating and updating your policy’s beneficiaries is an important step toward ensuring the death benefit is used for your intended purposes.www.militaryspouse.com