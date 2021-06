Missed some market news this week? Here's what Jacquie Holland, Ben Potter and our Ag Marketing IQ bloggers have been writing about. When making marketing decisions as a farmer, rancher, or hedger, ask yourself: “What does good look like?” Instead of forming too strong of a directional price bias, we should be asking ourselves what successful marketing really looks like, are we looking for a profitable trade or are we managing the risk of cash marketing decisions we have or haven’t made yet?