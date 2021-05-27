Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Hegel H390 Integrated Amplifier Review

stereonet.co.uk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafael Todes samples this svelte looking Scandinavian integrated amplifier…. This product arrived on the scene at the Munich High End Show in 2019 as a cut-down version of Hegel's huge H590 (£9,300 RRP). It's a lot cheaper at £5,000, and as such, will have far wider appeal – even if it's not exactly a budget product. This is likely to be a strong seller for the Norwegian company. It also shows how far it has come since its inception in 1988 at the Technical University in Trondheim, when founder Bent Holter was making PA amplification for his rock band. Now Hegel has dealers in fifty-three countries and is a significant player on the international audio scene.

www.stereonet.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hegel
Person
Handel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Technology#Music Streaming#Audio#Processing Power#Sound Of Music#Technology Company#Modern Music#Norwegian#The Technical University#Dac#Usb#Bnc#Toslink#Digital Ins#Upnp#Airplay#Mqa#Tidal Masters#Japanese#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsstereonet.co.uk

Meitner Audio MA3 Integrated DAC Review

Mark Gusew auditions a high-end streaming DAC that borrows tech from its even more expensive siblings…. Ed Meitner is a legend in the digital audio world, having worked with Sony and Philips on the DSD format back in the nineteen nineties. His other company is EMM Labs, which some think is the de facto DSD reference of the recording industry, given that many SACDs are made with EMM Labs DSD converters. He and his team have an incredible engineering provenance, making the new Meitner Audio MA3 streaming DAC you see here of particular interest.
Electronicshifinews.com

Audio Research Reference 80S Tube Power Amplifier

Since last year's management buyout, Audio Research has been very busy reimagining its ranges of the future – the Reference 80S (REF80S) is just the first step on the road. If life is a journey, rather than a destination, then some brands, Audio Research included, have rather more air miles under their corporate belts than others. From a boutique audiophile business to a period swept up in the fast lane of venture capital, Audio Research has now returned to its roots. It's a gloriously niche brand that understands 'what it does' and is now, once again, driven and engineered by a team that is passionate about serving the diehards of the audiophile community.
Electronicsstereonet.co.uk

Classé Audio Delta Preamplifier and Delta Stereo Amplifier Review

Mark Gusew is blown away by this classy preamp/power amplifier combination…. Classé Audio has come a long way from its first stereo amplifier, the DR-2 launched in 1980 – but its love of Class A power has not changed. The Canadian company now operates under the umbrella of Sound United, along with brands such as Denon, Marantz and Bowers & Wilkins. And it's back with a brace of new products and something to prove. It has the resources, the team and the desire to produce world-class products that build on the company's illustrious heritage.
Electronicspro-tools-expert.com

Mixing Music For Dolby Atmos - The ADAM Audio Guide

With streaming platforms offering Dolby Atmos and major record company support from the likes of Universal, it is clear that unlike previous attempts to get greater than stereo music formats established in the mainstream, Dolby Atmos is here to stay. While the film and TV world were already well aquatinted with surround workflows, for the music industry which has been almost exclusively stereo for decades, the jump from stereo to Atmos is a big one.
ElectronicsGadget Review

Fujifilm X-T30 Review_

Fujifilm X-T30 Why We Like It – Fujifilm X-T30 People enjoy using the Fujifilm X-T30 because it makes the photographer’s job easier by using autofocus technology to improve the shot. Even though it is stacked with features and knobs that are going to take some time to learn, it is still a compact size perfect for the traveler.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Cleer Crescent review: Reshaping expectations of sound?

(Pocket-lint) - We saw, heard and were intrigued by Cleer's Crescent smart speaker at CES in Las Vegas back in January 2020, but what with one thing and another - well, just one major thing really - it's taken over a yearfor us to get our hands on a review sample. One thing's for sure, though: the Crescent hasn't become any less dramatic to look at while we've been waiting.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review: Size matters

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a beautifully designed 60% mechanical gaming keyboard that demands a second glance. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Specs. Price: $99.99/ £87.99. Key type: Mechanical. Switches: HyperX Red Switch. Illumination: Per-key RGB. Size: 11.6...
ElectronicsGadget Review

Pentax 645D Review_

While the Pentax 645d may not be the best medium format digital camera and the best digital camera, it is certainly a fantastic choice for photographers new to medium format digital photography that don’t want to shell out the cash for a Hasselblad digital camera. The Pentax 645d offers high resolution, high ISO, and a weather sealed body, all of which make the Pentax 645d an excellent camera for capturing high-quality images, rain or shine.
Electronicscogconnected.com

RIG 500 Pro HX Headset Review – Easy on the Ears… And Wallet

It’s almost getting to be a cliché nowadays to say that a gaming headset offers “high-end quality at an affordable price.” I think it’s quickly becoming clear from the vast array of quality headset options out there these days that the gaming headset market has really exploded with good value products. The RIG 500 Pro HX, Nacon’s latest offering, is yet another example of a solid gaming headset solution for not a lot of coin.
Theater & Dancerekkerd.org

Bumpin Flava: Native Instruments Expansion brings sounds of UK Garage

Native Instruments has announced the release of its new Expansion pack Bumpin Flava, a collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and sound engineer Alexkid. The pack brings a fresh twist on the classic sounds of UK Garage, where vibey hooks and soulful samples meet shuffling snares and groovy basslines. BUMPIN FLAVA reloads and...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

EDM MIDI Weapons 2.0 by Resonance Sound on sale for $5 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive promotion on the EDM MIDI Weapons 2.0 pack by Resonance Sound, offering a 70% discount on the collection of 100 essential melodies for a few days only. This superb package is serious about getting some instant groove, inspiring lead themes, thrilling plucks and basslines...
Technologyarxiv.org

Closed-Loop Wireless Power Transfer with Adaptive Waveform and Beamforming: Design, Prototype, and Experiment

In this paper, we design, prototype, and experiment a closed-loop radiative wireless power transfer (WPT) system with adaptive waveform and beamforming using limited feedback. Spatial and frequency domains are exploited by jointly utilizing multi-sine waveform and multi-antenna beamforming at the transmitter in WPT system to adapt to the multipath fading channel and boost the output dc power. A closed-loop architecture based on a codebook design and a low complexity over-the-air limited feedback using an IEEE 802.15.4 RF interface is proposed. The codebook consists of multiple codewords where each codeword represents particular waveform and beamforming. The transmitter sweeps through the codebook and then the receiver feeds back the index of the optimal codeword, so that the waveform and beamforming can be adapted to the multipath fading channel to maximize the output dc power without requiring explicit channel estimation and the knowledge of accurate Channel State Information. The proposed closed-loop WPT with adaptive waveform and beamforming using limited feedback is prototyped using a Software Defined Radio equipment and measured in a real indoor environment. The measurement results show that the proposed closed-loop WPT with adaptive waveform and beamforming can increase the output dc power by up to 14.7 dB compared with the conventional single-tone and single-antenna WPT system.
ElectronicsPosted by
Pitchfork

The 28 Best Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers For Taking Music With You

In the 1980s, the Walkman made music both portable and personal, giving everyone the potential to craft a private soundtrack to their day. Bluetooth, launched in 1999, preserved the portable half of that equation while shifting the emphasis back to the public sphere. Bluetooth technology exists in everything from headphones to hearing aids, but for many of us, Bluetooth is something like a virtual aux cord, not only giving us the chance to take our music wherever we wish, but also—unlike the cassette boomboxes of yore—letting us share DJ duties with our friends. Today, many of the best Bluetooth speakers are portable, waterproof, rugged, and ergonomic, making it simple to take your music with you wherever you go, from the beach to the pool side to the cliff face.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Apple Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos launches on Apple Music today

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will release thousands of tracks in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos today. Announced alongside Lossless Audio in May, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos presents remixed music tracks in an encompassing, multi-channel form. This can be listened to using AirPods or Beats headphones that use the H1 or...
ElectronicsGadget Review

Mamiya Digital Camera Review_

Medium format cameras aren’t for everybody: the increased size and often high point of entry make this format untenable for many photographers. The results—better image quality, more vivid colors, and greater dynamic range—all speak for themselves, though, and thanks to companies like Phase One and Mamiya, the medium format is available to seasoned professionals and newcomers alike. This isn’t the best medium format digital camera and the best digital camera around, but it’s an excellent piece of equipment that should fulfill many photographer’s needs.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Desktop Podcast Microphones

As podcasts, gaming, and streaming become a normal practice for many, the Logitech StreamMic concept is meant to facilitate the process with high-quality audio. This desktop microphone is heavily inspired by the Logitech StreamCam, which offers pristine image quality and versatile mounting options. The StreamMic is designed to work in...
ElectronicsGadget Review

Hasselblad X1D II 50C Review_

The Hasselblad X1D II 50C is a Wi Fi connected medium format mirrorless camera that features a CMOS sensor type, electronic viewfinder, and high quality zoom lens that capture full resolution, wide angle, full quality images. This first generation full frame camera is lightweight and the touch display features a 3.6 inch screen, making this possibly the best medium format digital camera and the best digital camera.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Yamaha Aventage RX-A2A review

Yamaha's most affordable Aventage receiver proves remarkably easy to set up and calibrate, then delivering enjoyable and upgradeable sound for music. This review originally appeared in Sound+Image magazine, one of What Hi-Fi?’s Australian sister publications. Click here for more information on Sound+Image, including digital editions and details on how you can subscribe.