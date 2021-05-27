Hegel H390 Integrated Amplifier Review
Rafael Todes samples this svelte looking Scandinavian integrated amplifier…. This product arrived on the scene at the Munich High End Show in 2019 as a cut-down version of Hegel's huge H590 (£9,300 RRP). It's a lot cheaper at £5,000, and as such, will have far wider appeal – even if it's not exactly a budget product. This is likely to be a strong seller for the Norwegian company. It also shows how far it has come since its inception in 1988 at the Technical University in Trondheim, when founder Bent Holter was making PA amplification for his rock band. Now Hegel has dealers in fifty-three countries and is a significant player on the international audio scene.www.stereonet.co.uk