Until recently, the only reliable way to create an external bootable disk on an M1 Mac has been to install Big Sur on it, either in recoveryOS or using the full Installer app. The latest version 6 of Carbon Copy Cloner can now use macOS tools to make a full clone of a Big Sur System Volume Group, although this is no longer recommended. This article explores how successful making full clones can be, specifically whether you can use them to assemble a multi-boot disk containing multiple versions of Big Sur.