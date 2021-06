How far would you go to save your pets? 70% of dog owners say they would put their life on the line for their four-legged friends. But what if a bear was involved? A new viral video shows a teen in California defending her pets from a BEAR that climbed up their backyard wall. And what did she do? Close her door to protect herself? Try and save her pets and run away? Scream at the aggravated bear to get it to run away? Nope.