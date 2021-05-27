Cancel
The Pandemic Strengthens RIU’s Commitment To Its CSR Allies

hospitalitynet.org
 18 days ago

The worst crisis to have hit the tourism industry and in the history of the RIU hotel chain has not put the brakes on the company’s social commitment to its allies from the third sector. From 2020 to the present day, RIU Hotels has dedicated 1,593,017 euros to social investment as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, a department led by the CEO, Carmen Riu, whose work is focused on supporting health and development programmes in the local communities near the company’s hotels.

www.hospitalitynet.org
