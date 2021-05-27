The Pandemic Strengthens RIU’s Commitment To Its CSR Allies

After this transaction, that also includes two hotels in development in Mexico and Senegal, RIU Group will hold 100% of the ownership of the properties. RIU Group will acquire from TUI its 49% stake in 19 hotel properties which are operated under the RIU Hotels & Resorts brand and are located in four different continents, as well as two more hotels that are now under development. The Riu family already holds 51% stake of these properties and will now become its sole owner. The transaction has been approved today by TUI’s Supervisory Board and is valued at 670 million euros.