Gwen Stefani is getting ready to tie the knot with Blake Shelton! On June 10, the bride-to-be celebrated her upcoming nuptials in an intimate gathering with mom Patti Flynn and sister Jill Stefani, as well as family and friends. "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate that I'm getting married!" the singer said on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. Gwen also shared some sweet gifts and flowers from the relaxed occasion, including a heartwarming card from her family featuring her something old (a mass booklet from her parent's wedding), something new (a drawing of the gift box she received), and "something borrowed and blue" (a piece of jewelry). "Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote on her Stories.