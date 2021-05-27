Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Tanker BWMS deckhouse approved

By Craig Jallal
rivieramm.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian class society DNV has issued a type-approval design certificate for Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ex deckhouse, which is a solution for tankers which do not have a readily available space such as a pump house on the deck. While the system type-approval applies to the ballast water management system...

www.rivieramm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Tankers#Management System#Bwms#Norwegian#Dnv#Riviera#Pureballast Peter Sahl N#Installation#Ventilation#Class Approval#Standard Containers#Unique Solutions#Alfa Laval Head#Project Manager#Fixed Rails#Insulation#Shipowners#Approach#Peter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
News Break
Longevity
Related
Boats & Watercraftsmarinelink.com

Ulstein Verft Floats Out New Ship for Lindblad Expeditions

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft on Tuesday floated out the latest expedition cruise ship for U.S.-based Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. The new ship, National Geographic Resolution, is a sister vessel to the National Geographic Endurance delivered in 2020, she is the second polar new build for the line. The 126-guest vessel...
Industrymarinelink.com

Jensen Joins Maersk Tankers

Susanne Jensen will join Maersk Tankers as new global head of partner sales and service. Jensen will join Maersk Tankers on August 16 and will lead the company’s sales efforts to increase the number of vessels under commercial management and drive partner engagement with existing and new partners. “We are...
Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

MAN Energy Solutions and thyssenkrupp to work on autonomous operation of turbomachinery

MAN Energy Solutions and the thyssenkrupp business unit Uhde are looking to drive forward the development, testing and marketing of autonomous turbomachinery systems operation for the nitric acid production industry and have signed a cooperation agreement to this effect. The two major German companies will use artificial intelligence (AI) to aid decision-making in nitric acid plant operation. It will involve taking real-time account of data such as product price, yield, efficiency, emissions, energy costs, process stability, and forecast maintenance requirements.
Businessmarinelink.com

ERMA FIRST Acquires Marine Water Treatment Specialists RWO

Greek headquartered ballast water equipment manufacturer ERMA FIRST said it has acquired German marine water treatment specialist RWO GmbH. RWO provides water and wastewater treatment systems for ships, ports and offshore installations. Its product portfolio includes the treatment of drinking and process water, oily waters, ballast, wastewater as well as sales spare parts and services..
Industrymarinelink.com

Two Sovcomflot Tankers Chartered to the Sakhalin-2 Project

The agreements were signed at the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum by Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, and Roman Dashkov, CEO of Sakhalin Energy, in the presence of Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Pavel Sorokin, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Energy, and Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom. (Photo: PAO Sovcomflot)
Industrymarinelink.com

Signal Maritime Launches MR Tanker Pool

Commercial ship manager Signal Maritime announced it is launching a new pool for MR product tankers building upon the success of its Aframax pool launched in 2018. “The clean tanker market has always been a highly competitive environment with the presence of many experienced owners and pools. We believe that our new MR pool is good for a market that may see more players combining efforts to achieve benefits of scale, optimize their commercial management and address the demanding environmental requirements ahead," said Signal Maritime CEO Panos Dimitracopoulos.
Industrydcvelocity.com

Goodman Partners with HAROPA PORT to Develop 90,000sqm Multimodal Logistics Platform on River Siene

Today HAROPA PORT announces the creation of a major river and seaport complex. It is the outcome of a call for logistics projects initiated by the Port of Gennevilliers (French département 92). Goodman has been selected for the development of a 90,000 sqm multimodal logistics platform - unique in Europe. The platform will be constructured over four levels, linked directly to the Seine and targeting the development of river transport and urban distribution for the Greater Paris region. The project is a perfect illustration of the new river and seaport’s positioning and ambitions for the development of decarbonised logistics.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Residential Solar Power Solutions market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The latest published document on Global Residential Solar Power Solutions market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Residential Solar Power Solutions investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Residential Solar Power Solutions M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Canadian Solar Inc., Acciona Energia S.A., Sungevity, Tata Power Solar, RGS Energy, Sunpower Corporation, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric, Green Solar Technologies & Blue Raven Solar etc.
Troy, MIrubbernews.com

Dayco partners with HFAK for viscous damper production

TROY, Mich.—Dayco Products will expand its portfolio for commercial vehicle and heavy-duty applications in viscous dampers via a partnership with China-based Jiangsu Hongfeng Co. Ltd. (HFAK). Troy-based Dayco makes engine products and drive systems for the automotive and industrial markets. The company launched the partnership May 3. With more than...
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Solar Power Products market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies

The latest published document on Global Solar Power Products market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Solar Power Products investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Solar Power Products M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Vikram Solar, Topsun Energy, Waaree Energies, Zenith Solar Systems, Tata Power Solar Systems, Scorpius Tracker, Shakti Pumps, Elecomponics Technologies & Vorks Energy etc.
Businessaithority.com

O9 Solutions and Spinnaker SCA Collaborate on Integrated Business Planning

Stanton-Johnson Strengthens Spinnaker SCA’s Team to Lead Its o9 Practice. Spinnaker SCA, a leading international provider of supply chain strategy, planning, and operational consulting, announced that it has hired Deborah Stanton-Johnson as VP of Consulting for Spinnaker SCA’s Planning and Omni-channel division. She joins the company to focus on strengthening their o9 relationship and building Spinnaker SCA’s o9 practice. In conjunction with Debbie joining the company, Spinnaker SCA is delighted to announce their official partnership with o9 Solutions, a premier AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Ms. Stanton-Johnson will lead a cohesive partnership between Spinnaker SCA and o9 Solutions, combining Spinnaker SCA’s supply chain expertise and experienced consultants, with o9 Solutions’ platform for end-to-end constraint-based planning across the complete supply chain.
Businessheavyliftpfi.com

Aertssen rebrands

Belgium-headquartered Aertssen has brought two of its construction and contracting businesses under a single banner. Aannemingsbedrijf Aertssen and Aertssen Terrassements were brought under the Aertssen Infra banner on June 1. Gert Mennes, business unit manager at Aertssen Infra, explained that the changes reflects its expanded range of services, including demolition...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Widebody Engine MRO JV In Poland To Freeze Operations

The reduction in global widebody flying is prompting GE Aviation and Lufthansa Technik to “freeze” their engine joint venture in Poland. The XEOS joint venture facility in Sroda Slaska, near Warsaw, opened in September 2019 to provide MRO services for two widebody aircraft engine types: the GEnx-2Bs... Widebody Engine MRO...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Research Report and Overview on Fibre Optic Cables Market, 2021-2026

The latest business intelligence report on Fibre Optic Cables market report includes comprehensive market analysis on the untapped opportunities that has emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it provides key insights on the creative strategies that are being implemented by major industry players amidst the pandemic. The comprehensive representing the current landscape and important ridges for market forecast, growth trend. This report is a whole guide for new aspirants to understand the trending values and Fibre Optic Cables Market future trends.
Aerospace & Defenseaerospace-technology.com

Airbus Helicopters to acquire ZF Luftfahrttechnik to boost MRO capabilities

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Airbus Helicopters has entered an agreement with German firm ZF Friedrichshafen to acquire ZF Luftfahrttechnik to strengthen its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities. The transaction also aims to maintain and improve...
energyglobal.com

Total Eren selects MYTILINEOS for EPC of solar project

‘Tutly’ is a 131.3 MWp solar farm located east of the city of Samarkand, developed by Total Eren, a leading France-based independent power producer (IPP) from renewable energy sources (mainly solar and wind). It is one of the first photovoltaic (PV) projects in the country, and it is essential for meeting the increasing energy needs of the broad area and for assisting the national goals for low-carbon electricity. Construction has already commenced, and the power plant is expected to start feeding power to the grid at the end of 2021.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

SDTC Grant to KEY DH Technologies Enables $12 Million Green Hydrogen Technology Demonstration

Funds will accelerate commercialization of KEY's multi-hundred MW Green Hydrogen production systems and significantly reduce carbon emissions. OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced that Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) has awarded the company a $4.8 million grant in support of a $12 million project to demonstrate its unique Green Hydrogen technology.
BusinessCision

Indutrade strengthens Group Management for continued sustainable profitable growth

As a part of Indutrade’s strategy for continued sustainable profitable growth, and to intensify the development of the MedTech/Pharma businesses, Morgan O´Brien has been appointed SVP Business Development & President UltraPure International (UPI). The newly established position will be a part of Indutrade’s Group Management. Morgan O´Brien, currently SVP of...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Facility Management System Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future | IBM, Oracle , SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Facility Management System Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Facility Management System market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Facility Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.