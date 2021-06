NEW YORK – Abbott announced on Tuesday that it has lowered its full-year 2021 financial guidance as a result of a decline in COVID-19 testing. The firm now expects diluted EPS between $4.30 and $4.50 for the full year and EPS for the second quarter of at least $1.00. The firm previously projected diluted EPS greater than $5.00 for the year. Abbott CEO Robert Ford said on a conference call to discuss the change in guidance that the firm "couldn't have anticipated what has occurred over the past several weeks," namely a "sharp and rapid decline in demand for COVID tests, particularly rapid tests."