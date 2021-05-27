Cancel
Yard Energy invests in battery manufacturer EST-Floattech

By Riviera News
rivieramm.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetherlands-based Yard Energy Investments has acquired an interest in EST-Floattech, a technology company that develops and supplies energy storage systems for maritime applications including mobile land-based applications. With a track record of 200 projects, EST-Floattech is one of the strongest players in the maritime battery supplier segment. The energy storage...

www.rivieramm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Batteries#Energy Transition#Hybrid Ferry#Investment#Energy Systems#Technology Company#Hybrid Technology#Wind Energy#Yard Energy Investments#Ponooc#Rotterdam Port Fund#Pdenh#Workboats#Holland Shipyard#German#Yard Energy#Rpf#Riviera Maritime Media#Energy Storage Systems#Battery
