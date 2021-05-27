Upscaling Europe’s ports ‘critical for offshore wind development’
Europe’s ports need significant investment if they are not to hold back the development of the continent’s offshore wind industry, a report from WindEurope finds. “To deliver the offshore wind expansion set out in the EU’s Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy, Europe’s ports must expand and add new infrastructure,” said WindEurope. It estimates €6.5Bn (US$8Bn) of investment in port infrastructure will be needed by 2030 and believes the European Commission should develop a ports strategy.www.rivieramm.com