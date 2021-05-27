Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Inside Politics: Mocking Vaccine Hesitancy Doesn’t Help

By Jeremy J. Gugino
Twin Falls Times-News
 11 days ago

Mocking people who fear the COVID-19 vaccine has become a popular sport among Democrats, Independents and former Republicans alike. Even a cursory review of Twitter or late-night television will confirm this. I get it. Some people are just asking for it. Many Americans think the government is using the vaccine to inject us with tracking devices. Ironically, these same people have no problem taking their phone everywhere they go so that Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon can track them. Others believe the vaccine contains 5G technology. If only it were true. Such a thing could solve Idaho’s rural broadband problem for free. The latest theory is the vaccine magnetizes your arm. I smell a new Marvel movie!

magicvalley.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Americans#Inside Politics#Economy#Us Politics#Liberal Politics#Party Politics#State Politics#Political Scientists#Democrats#Independents#Republicans#Marvel#Idahoans#Anti Vaxxers#The Far Right And Left#Mocking People#Measles#Right Wingers#Empathy#Legitimate Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Apple
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

VACCINE: Explaining hesitancy

Gov. Little is welcoming questions regarding “vaccine hesitancy.” Why hasn’t the Coeur d’Alene Press offered dialogue through the Opinion Section with those who are hesitant in taking the COVID-19 vaccine? This may clear up why there is hesitancy. FACT: The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that there are 589,703 total deaths...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

What the COVID Vaccines’ “Emergency Use Authorization” Means — and Doesn’t

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The three COVID vaccines approved in the U.S. have what’s called an emergency use authorization. That doesn’t mean they’re not safe. Opponents of vaccines or vaccine requirements have increasingly emphasized the temporary nature of the authorization. A letter this week from 19 Indiana House Republicans to Governor Holcomb protesting Indiana University’s new vaccine requirement notes three times in four sentences that the vaccines “do not have full FDA approval.” 35 of the 39 Senate Republicans make the same point in their own letter to IU president Michael McRobbie urging him to rescind the requirement. And some critics have gone further, calling the vaccines “experimental.”
Public Healthmibluesperspectives.com

COVID-19 Vaccine News Helped Woman Overcome Hesitancy

For Alisa Armstrong of West Bloomfield, Michigan, the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic became evident very early on. Alisa had just woken up from surgery at a southeast Michigan hospital and, like most of us would, immediately checked her phone. There she saw the news that Michigan’s first COVID-19 patient had been identified and was being treated at the same hospital.
Beauty & Fashionumd.edu

Barbershops to Cut Through Vaccine Hesitancy

President Biden today announced the formation of a White House-backed partnership between the University of Maryland’s Maryland Center for Health Equity, the Black Coalition Against COVID and the personal-care company SheaMoisture to recruit 1,000 Black-owned barbershops and hair salons nationwide to encourage people of color to get COVID-19 vaccinations—even on site.
PharmaceuticalsWMTW

Fighting Vaccine Hesitancy to Reach Herd Immunity

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But experts say in order to reach herd immunity, anywhere from 70 to 90 percent of the population needs their shots. Now, health leaders are pushing younger Americans to roll up their sleeves. Dr. Brian Castrucci is the president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation and a leading voice on public health issues. Soledad O’Brien talks with him about combatting vaccine hesitancy.
Pharmaceuticalstribuneledgernews.com

Vaccine hesitancy among poor 'high'

May 28—The reluctance among the poor to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot is high, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. Galvez reported during a Cabinet meeting last Wednesday that the high hesitancy rate among people in the D and E income levels was a big challenge. "Doon sa mga...
Pharmaceuticalsexpressnews.com

Commentary: Equity plays a role in vaccine hesitancy

Although the term “vaccine hesitancy” has gained momentum in recent months, it fails to capture the systemic nature of the greater problem of vaccine access and lack of trust in public health institutions, especially among groups and communities that historically have been underserved, mistreated or even abused by the public health and medical care systems. We should rephrase it to “vaccine equity.”
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Healthy Living: Discussing vaccine hesitancy with friends and family

EUGENE, Ore. -- Vaccination rates across Oregon have slowed, renewing concerns about vaccine hesitancy. If you have a friend or loved one that is at risk but has reservations about getting the vaccine, the thought of encouraging them to get the shot can seem challenging. Oregon Medical Group physician's assistant...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Herald

Facts Matter: COVID-19 vaccine doesn't kill natural antibodies

Misinformation from a news broadcast is being shared to support false claims that the COVID-19 vaccine can wipe out natural antibodies. During a February news program on CBS-affiliate KMOV-4 in Missouri, the anchor said the Red Cross will no longer accept convalescent plasma from people who have been vaccinated because the immunization eliminates natural antibodies.
Colorado StateWestword

Colorado Doesn't Take Blame for Vaccination Drawings Confusion

Today, June 2, the first winner will be chosen in Colorado Comeback Cash, a series of weekly drawings that will award $1 million to five people vaccinated against COVID-19. The identity of Recipient Number One is scheduled to be revealed on Friday, June 4. Despite this incentive, the pace of...
ImmigrationWBAL Radio

Vaccine access, not hesitancy, still a problem for Latinos: Senators

(WASHINGTON) -- A group of Latino senators sent a letter to the Biden administration Friday, urging top officials to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines in Latino communities. Democratic Sens. Alex Padilla (Calif.), Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), Bob Menendez (NJ) and Ben Ray Luján (NM), all of whom identify as Latino, asked the White House to do more to help Latinos, whose vaccination rates remain low despite being interested in getting the shot.
MinoritiesUniversity of Denver Clarion

Poor vaccine access and hesitancy in the Asian community

Although people of color have disproportionately made up COVID-19 cases and deaths since the start of the pandemic, many Black, Brown and Asian communities across the country are struggling to receive the vaccine support they need. “It is tough when the states and the U.S. really did not lead with...
ScienceVoice of America

Around the World, Vaccine Hesitancy Threatens to Prolong Pandemic

In most of the countries Gallup surveyed, the proportion of people who said they would be vaccinated for COVID-19 was below 70%. That's the lowest percentage of the population that scientists think needs to have immunity in order to stop the virus from spreading. Steve Baragona explains why scientists think achieving herd immunity is important.
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Inside Politics: Idaho’s freedom on the brink

Memorial Day means different things to different people and rightfully so. For veterans, it’s a time of thoughtful reflection about the men and women they served with. For others, it’s a time for family and community. And, for some, it’s a time of well-earned rest and a medium-rare steak on the grill. Regardless of where you fall on this spectrum, the common thread is a celebration of freedom. Memorial Day’s placement on the calendar is apropos of this — the unofficial start of summer. Sunshine, burgeoning crops, green grass, rocking chairs on porches. Summer is a time of optimism, possibilities and potential — none of which would be possible without the freedoms we all enjoy.