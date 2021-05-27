Inside Politics: Mocking Vaccine Hesitancy Doesn’t Help

Mocking people who fear the COVID-19 vaccine has become a popular sport among Democrats, Independents and former Republicans alike. Even a cursory review of Twitter or late-night television will confirm this. I get it. Some people are just asking for it. Many Americans think the government is using the vaccine to inject us with tracking devices. Ironically, these same people have no problem taking their phone everywhere they go so that Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon can track them. Others believe the vaccine contains 5G technology. If only it were true. Such a thing could solve Idaho’s rural broadband problem for free. The latest theory is the vaccine magnetizes your arm. I smell a new Marvel movie!