Huntington, NY

3-Month-Old Girl Is Missing and Her Dad Is in Jail

By Tracy Connor
A 3-month-old baby girl at the center of a custody dispute is missing, and police say they are “very concerned” for her safety. Angel Nichole Overstreet’s father claims that he handed over his daughter to West Virginia child-protection workers two weeks ago, but the agency has no record of that. “At this time we have no specific evidence of foul play but we are very concerned for the safety of Angel Nichole Overstreet,” Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell told reporters as he asked for the public’s help in finding the child. The father, Shannon Overstreet, is jailed on unrelated open warrants. His record contains previous arrests for assaulting his mother and forcibly tattooing a woman with his name.

