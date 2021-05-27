3-Month-Old Girl Is Missing and Her Dad Is in Jail

Actress Lisa Banes is in the hospital after a scooter hit her Friday night on the Upper West Side, the New York Daily News reports. Banes, who appeared in Cocktail and Gone Girl, was on her way to meet friends for dinner when the scooter ran a red light and struck her, sending her far out of the crosswalk, according to police. “He just wiped her out,” a witness told the Daily News. The person on the scooter did not stop to assist Banes and has not yet been identified. Banes is in critical condition, according to her wife, Kathryn Kranhold. “We have several days ahead of us to pray for Lisa,” Kranhold said. “If anyone has any information about the scooter driver, we ask them to please call police.” The L.A.-based actress was in the city to appear in The Niceties, a show presented by Manhattan Theater Club.