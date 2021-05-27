Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm
Rockfield Studios is not the household name say, Abbey Road is. Nor is it in a major music metropolis such as New York or London. But starting 50 years ago, numerous landmark British albums were recorded at this unique farm-turned-music-studio in the Welsh countryside. Rockfield’s amazing history is spotlighted in Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm, the documentary directed by Hannah Berryman and produced by Catryn Ramasut of ie ie productions, co-founded by Ramasut and Gruff Rhys.www.undertheradarmag.com