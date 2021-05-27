The last white whale of the games industry: why game dev veterans are creating games for Connected TV
Millions of people worldwide are now tuning into Connected TV (CTV) -- platforms like Apple TV -- for their entertainment. And with it being home to many ground-breaking innovations, more companies are capitalizing on this new market. For businesses like Playcent Games, CTV is no longer uncharted territory. As Sergey Mishchenko, CEO and co-founder of Playcent Games, puts it, it is the games industry's last white whale.www.gamesindustry.biz