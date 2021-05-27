Cancel
Double Loop Games raises $8m in Series A funding

gamesindustry.biz
 28 days ago

Today, Double Loop Games announced that it has raised $8 million in Series A funding. The company said that the investment will be used to bring its first mobile title to market and expand its development team. The funding round was led by Hiro Capital, along with participation from Garena,...

www.gamesindustry.biz
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Business
TheStreet

GOAT Group Valuation More Than Doubles To $3.7 Billion After Closing Series F Funding Round Of $195 Million

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT Group (GOAT), the global platform for the greatest products from the past, present and future, has closed a Series F funding round of $195 million, reaching a valuation of $3.7 billion, more than double its prior valuation of $1.8 billion following its Series E round announced in September 2020. The financing was led by Park West Asset Management, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Franklin Templeton, Adage Capital Management and Ulysses Management.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Satellite propulsion supplier Orbion raises $20 million in Series B funding

WASHINGTON — Orbion Space Technology, a Michigan-based supplier of electric propulsion for small satellites, announced June 24 it has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The new funding is to scale up production of plasma thrusters for small satellites, the company said. Orbion’s Aurora propulsion system uses the satellite’s electrical power to generate thrust.
Economyshortpedia.com

Synapsica Healthcare raises Series A funding from IvyCap, Endiya Partners

Synapsica Healthcare has raised $4.2 Mn funding in its Series-A funding round led by venture capital funds IvyCap Ventures and Endiya Partners. The funding round also saw participation from Silicon Valley-based incubator Y Combinator, and other angel investors. Synapsica provides an AI driven software platform - Radiolens - that hosts multiple AI algorithms that make Radiology diagnostic workflows smoother.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

NFT Marketplace Rarible Raises $14 Million In Series A Funding Round

NFT marketplace Rarible announces it has raised $14.2 million in a Series A funding round. The company, founded just last year, plans to use the funding for advancing their goal of making NFTs more mainstream. Behind the Series A funding round were names like Coinfund, Venrock, and 01 Advisors. Rarible...
MarketsStreamingMedia.com

JW Player Raises $100 Million in Series E Funding

JW Player, today announced it has raised $100M in Series E funding from LLR Partners. The latest investment comes on the heels of record video streaming growth and strong profitability during the previous 12 months. With this financing, JW Player will accelerate product innovation to meet the rapidly changing demands of customers in today’s digital video environment, expand its global go-to-market footprint across sales, marketing and channel partnerships and continue to grow and invest in building a world-class team.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Chainalysis raises $100M in Series E funding led by Coatue

Blockchain analytics company Chainalysis has secured $100 million in Series E financing, bringing its total valuation to a staggering $4.2 billion and highlighting once again the tremendous growth of the cryptocurrency industry. The round was led by global investment manager Coatue, with additional participation from 9Yards Capital, Altimeter, Blackstone, GIC,...
BusinessTechCrunch

In its first funding in 7 years, profitable fintech Lower raises $100M Series A led by Accel

This round is notable for a number of reasons. First off, it’s a large Series A even by today’s standards. The financing also marks the previously bootstrapped Lower’s first external round of funding in its seven-year history. Lower is also something that is kind of rare these days in the startup world: profitable. Silicon Valley-based Accel has a history of backing profitable, bootstrapped companies, having also led large Series A rounds for the likes of 1Password, Atlassian, Qualtrics, Webflow, Tenable and Galileo (which went on to be acquired by SoFi).
Businessmartechseries.com

Incorta Raises $120M in Series D Funding Amid Soaring Global Demand for Unified Data Analytics

Incorta, the Direct Data Platform™, today announced $120 million in Series D funding led by Prysm Capital, with participation from existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Sorenson Capital, Telstra Ventures and Ron Wohl, as well as a credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank. The round also included participation from new investor and strategic partner National Grid Ventures, which aims to accelerate Incorta’s expansion in the energy industry. Since Incorta’s founding in 2014, the company has raised $195 million in total funding. The latest round of funding will be used to expand go-to-market operations and meet global demand for Incorta’s unified data analytics platform.
Marketsthepaypers.com

AML player Hawk AI raises USD 10 mln in Series A funding

Hawk AI has raised USD 10 million in its Series A funding, with fintech specialist BlackFin Capital Partners leading the investment round and Picus Capital expanding its existing share. Hawk AI is a Germany-based software platform for banks, payment firms, and fintechs, offering detection of transactions linked to financial crime....
BusinessRegister Citizen

EA Buys Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic Mobile Games Studio for $1.4 Billion

Electronic Arts will buy Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic mobile games studio — developer of popular title “Golf Clash” — for $1.4 billion in cash, the companies announced. AT&T said the remaining Warner Bros. Games portfolio will become part of the recently announced WarnerMedia-Discovery merged entity after that deal closes, expected...
Economystartupnchill.com

[Funding alert] No-code SaaS startup Pathfndr.io raises pre-Series A round led by Arali Ventures

Bengaluru-based MeTripping Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates under the name Pathfndr.io, has raised a pre-Series A funding of an undisclosed amount. The round was led by Arali Ventures, with participation from SEA Fund, Wayfare Ventures, KPB Family Trust (family office of KP Balaraj, Co-founder of WestBridge Capital and Sequoia Capital India), Acsys Investments, and Capital A (Family office of Manjushree…
Marketsmartechseries.com

Eltropy Raises $25 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Digital Communications Platform For Financial Institutions

Eltropy, an award-winning compliant and secure digital communications platform for Financial Institutions (FIs), announces that it has closed $25 million in its Series A funding round, led by K1 Investment Management (“K1”), a leading investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies, with additional investment from the Curql Fund and CMFG Ventures. With the funding round, Eltropy plans to more than double its headcount and expand its digital communications platform for FIs.
Business
The Hollywood Reporter

Electronic Arts to Acquire Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic for $1.4B

Video game giant Electronic Arts has struck a deal with AT&T and its WarnerMedia unit to acquire Warner Bros. Games’ mobile games studio Playdemic for $1.4 billion in cash. “Playdemic is a premier mobile gaming company founded in 2010 and known for its popular, award-winning game Golf Clash,” EA said on Wednesday. “Golf Clash is one of the leading mobile games in the U.S. and U.K. and has more than 80 million downloads globally to date.”
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Gen Z/Millennial Housing Platform, Lower, Raises $100 Million In Series A Funding

The Gen Z and Millennial home finance platform, Lower, raised $100 million in a Series A Funding round, led by venture capital firm Accel. The Gen Z and Millennial home finance platform, Lower, with 16,000 reviews averaging five stars, raised $100 million in a Series A funding round, led by venture capital firm Accel. This marks the largest fintech company to raise Series A funding, surpassing millions of dollars, and the largest ever Series A round raised by an Ohio company.
Business
TheStreet

Lender Compliance Technologies Raises $4.15 Million In Series A Funding

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT), the company that specializes in compliance solutions for automotive, RV, marine, and powersports lenders, has raised $4.15 million in a Series A funding round, with Automotive Ventures. The round was led by a team of seasoned software entrepreneurs and joined by Automotive Ventures and Driven Capital Partners for the ongoing development of technology solutions to help lenders mitigate regulatory risks.
Cell Phonescloudnewsmag.com

DEAL: SA ed-tech startup HyperionDev raises $3.5million Series A funding round

HyperionDev, an edtech startup, headquartered in Cape Town has raised US$3.5 million in Series A funding to help it expand its offering to thousands of students globally. The majority of the funding was raised via a crowd investment platform CrowdCube. The startup more than doubled its original target of US$2.6 million through the platform, according to Disrupt Africa.
BusinessEntrepreneur

CityMall Raises $22.5 Mn In Series B Funding Led By General Catalyst And Jungle Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. India-based community e-commerce venture CityMall on Tuesday announced to have raised $22.5 million as part of its Series B funding round. The investment is led by General Catalyst and Jungle Ventures with participation from existing investors Accel, Elevation Capital and WaterBridge Ventures.
Businessaithority.com

Songtradr Raises $US50Million In Series D Funding Round

The new capital will fuel growth and scale Songtradr’s data and technology divisions. Songtradr, the world’s largest B2B music licensing marketplace, announced the completion of its oversubscribed US$50M Series D funding round bringing the company’s total funding to date to over US$100M, valuing the company at over US$300m. “Songtradr is...