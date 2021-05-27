Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Wes Anderson’s THE FRENCH DISPATCH To Hit Cannes & New York Film Festival And Arrive Oct. 22

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearchlight pictures and Indian Paintbrush announced that Wes Anderson’s new movie THE FRENCH DISPATCH will hit theaters October 22, 2021. And the film will also be part of the lineups at the 74th Festival de Cannes and the 59th New York Film Festival. Directed By WES ANDERSON. Screenplay By WES...

www.ramascreen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Jason Schwartzman
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
Guillaume Gallienne
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Lois Smith
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Anjelica Huston
Person
Bob Balaban
Person
Liev Schreiber
Person
Willem Dafoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#The French Dispatch#Movie Theaters#The French Dispatch#French#Indian#Wes Anderson Story#C Cile De France#American#French#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Violent Crimesworldofreel.com

Wes Anderson’s Next Movie Will Be Set and Shot in Spain This July

According to reliable Spanish newspaper El Pais, director Wes Anderson will be shooting his next movie in Spain, near Madrid. The article confirms the sets are currently being built there to create a desert-like location typically seen in westerns, although the outlet says the film, despite plot details being kept under wraps, will not be a western. Shooting is set to start in mid-July, after “The French Dispatch” premieres at Cannes. They will be filming there until September. [thanks Fotodude, via AW]
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

40 Movies We Hope to See at Cannes 2021, from Jane Campion to Claire Denis

Sorry, Oscars: For decades, the Official Selection of the Cannes Film Festival has been the ultimate source of anticipation by movie lovers worldwide. No festival on Earth has commanded the same blend of cinephilia and red carpet glamour, as films from some of the most revered directors working today announce their arrival in front of the world’s most discerning audience.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Wes Anderson to Shoot Next Film in Spain This Summer

With Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch finally confirmed to world premiere at Cannes Film Festival (who have delayed their full selection announcement to June 3), we’re waiting to see when Searchlight Pictures will follow up with the U.S. release date, but in the meantime, the director is setting his sights on his next project. Last fall it was reported he’d be embarking on a new romance film set in, fittingly, Rome but it looks like plans have shifted.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Wes Anderson’s Opulent New York Set for ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ Lists for $20,000 Per Month

The New York City townhouse that served as an iconic film set for the Wes Anderson-directed movie “The Royal Tenenbaums” is now available to rent for $20,000 per month. Standing at a whopping 100-feet wide, the Flemish revival-style mansion was built in 1899, some 100 years before it found fame in the lauded 2001 indie flick starring Anjelica Huston, Gene Hackman, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Stiller.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The French Dispatch’ Lands Fall Release Date After Setting Cannes Premiere

Searchlight’s latest Wes Anderson movie, The French Dispatch, will finally see the light of day after being held during the pandemic with a theatrical release of Oct. 22. The all-star ensemble feature which counts Bill Murray, Elisabeth Moss, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Ed Norton, Saoirse Ronan and more in its cast will also play the 59th edition of the New York Film Festival which runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 10.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Jodie Foster to receive honorary Palme d’Or from Cannes film festival

Jodie Foster will receive the top prize at next month’s Cannes Film Festival. The occasion will mark 45 years since the two-time Academy Award winning actress and director made her debut at the prestigious event with Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” which won the same award. The “Silence of the Lambs”...
Moviesharrisondaily.com

Cannes lineup features Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, Leox Carax

The Cannes Film Festival on Thursday unveiled a lineup of films from big-name auteurs — including Wes Anderson, Asghar Farhadi, Mia Hansen-Løve and Sean Penn — for its 74th edition, an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup Announced (Updating Live)

Cannes is back in full force with the announcement of the Official Selection for the film festival’s 74th edition. Taking place in July after having been originally scheduled for May, Cannes is returning with an in-person event after the pandemic forced the festival to cancel in 2020. Spike Lee, who was supposed to head the jury and premiere his “Da 5 Bloods” out of competition last year, is returning to Cannes 2021 as jury president. Films such as Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Leos Carax’s “Annette,” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” were all supposed to premiere at Cannes 2020 but are now confirmed for Cannes 2021 after waiting a year to be unveiled to the world.
MoviesFirst Showing

2021 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Kogonada, Farhadi, Anderson

Every year, cinephiles wake up early for the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 74th Cannes Film Festival taking place this July, they've confirmed an intriguing and compelling set of films made by the finest filmmakers hailing from all over the world. Cannes is ready to return after cancelling last year, despite announcing their 2020 selection anyway, with a focus on safety this year as thousands of movie lovers return to the South of France to watch new films. We'll be there! Wouldn't miss it for anything, except of course a global pandemic. This year's 2021 line-up includes new films by Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch), Sean Baker (Red Rocket), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), Mia Hansen-Love (Bergman Island), Todd Haynes (Velvet Underground), Justin Kurzel (Nitram), Jacques Audiard (Paris 13th District), and many others. There will likely be a few additions last minute - Thierry Frémaux has also hinted that the big Hollywood blockbuster hasn't been revealed just yet. See the full list of 2021 films below.
Moviesalloaadvertiser.com

Sean Penn to premiere new movie at Cannes film festival

Films by Sean Penn, Mia Hansen-Love and Charlotte Gainsbourg are among the line-up for the Cannes Film Festival, it has been announced. Mystic River star Penn, whose previous directing efforts include Into The Wild, The Pledge and The Crossing Guard, will unveil Flag Day, the big screen adaptation of Flim-Flam Man: The True Story Of My Father’s Counterfeit Life by Jennifer Vogel, about a father who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and conman in order to provide for his daughter.
Movieswmagazine.com

7 Films Not to Miss at Cannes’s Comeback Festival

Last summer was eerily quiet on the French Riviera, which has played host to the Cannes Film Festival every year since 1946. There is, of course, one exception to that decades-long history: Like so many other cultural tentpoles in 2020, the 73rd edition was postponed and eventually canceled. This year, with cases down and vaccinations on the rise, organizers are feeling much more optimistic. They’re officially going ahead with an 11-day extravaganza, spanning July 6-17.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Sean Baker, Andrea Arnold, Mia Hanson-Love, Asghar Farhadi New Films Announced For 2021 Cannes Film Festival

After a pandemic-induced delay of 14 months, cinema is returning to la Croisette. The 74th Festival de Cannes will finally take place this July, and we now know what films will join the previously announced titles “The French Dispatch,” “Annette,” and “Benedetta.” And if you’re fans of filmmakers such as Andrea Arnold, Sean Baker, Asghar Farhadi, François Ozon, Mia Hanson-Love, Justin Kurzel, Jacques Audiard, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul, you should be very excited.
MoviesEsquire

Is 'The Pursuit of Love' Accidentally Wes Anderson?

'You know it when you see it,' explains the creator of @AccidentallyWesAnderson in the book inspired by his famous Instagram account. To appear accidentally Wes Anderson is to emulate the whimsical visual style which has come to define the American director's filmography: quaint and quintessentially European, in a chocolate box sort of way. Think of a wooden pancake stand on the side of a vast Slovenian lake, or a bubblegum pink chalet in the shadows of a snow-capped mountain.
ComicsComicBook

Wes Anderson's Description of Neon Genesis Evangelion Is Perfection

Neon Genesis Evangelion is easily one of the most memorable anime series to ever been created within the medium, brought to life by creator Hideaki Anno, and it seems as if a description put together by Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson has captured fans' attention with a seemingly perfect description of the classic television show. Anderson's last movie was the unique stop-motion animation movie, Isle of Dogs, which featured a bizarre story involving a virus spread by canines and a trash island that brought together all the dogs of Japan in one place, so Anderson definitely knows his weirdness.
MoviesBBC

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Sean Penn's Flag Day among line-up

A new film directed by Sean Penn is among the movies set to premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The event will take place in person next month, but with strict Covid safety measures in place for attendees. Flag Day, which Penn also stars in alongside Josh Brolin, is...
MoviesAceShowbiz

Wes Anderson, Paul Verhoeven, Oliver Stone Movies Among Line-Up for Cannes 2021

The movies taking part in the upcoming Cannes International Film Festival include 'The French Dispatch', 'Benedetta', and 'JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass.'. AceShowbiz - The full line-up of movies being shown at the annual Cannes Film Festival was unveiled on Thursday (3Jun21). The festival, which was cancelled in 2020...
Moviesasumetech.com

Bergman Island Trailer Is Out

The first trailer for Bergman Island is out, starring Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth in the lead roles. The film also stars Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, and Clara Strauch. This will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer in the Competition section. The picture revolves...