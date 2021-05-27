Can this TikTok-famous ‘cleaning slime’ fix any mess?

The other day, while scrolling through my Facebook memories, I found a post that I had made at the peak of my time as a little kid mom. It said something along the lines of, “I know that people say one day I will miss the mess, but today I think they’re lying.” There was definitely a time that between being a full time working mom and having two little kids at home, I was barely surviving in the clean house department. It wasn’t that my house was dirty, but it was messy. There were toys all over my living room, papers on the kitchen island, a diaper bag thrown on the kitchen chairs, and the laundry was endless. I remember being overwhelmed and feeling unsettled, and by the end of the day, the last thing I wanted to do was pick up, especially knowing that the next morning it would all start again. I knew that for my own sanity, I had to come up with some sort of routine to keep my house and, in turn, my mind uncluttered.