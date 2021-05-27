Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

2021 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Update For The Hospitality Industry By Grey Hospitality

By Sean Skellie
hospitalitynet.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember this grim tale…. The lodging industry is estimated to report a 50 percent, nearly $125 billion-dollar loss in 2020 making this year the worst year in history for the hotel industry, just the hotels and not travel overall. Oxford also reported that this will equate to a total loss of $910 billion in travel related economic output in 2020. This is seven times the impact of 9/11. Will your hotel or favorite destination close? Odds are it will.

www.hospitalitynet.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Str#Tourism Industry#Retail Companies#Urban Tourism#Beverage Companies#Hotel Management#Global Impact#The Hotel Business#Americans#Congress#Ota#Global Tourism#Tsa#Gop#Oxford Economics#Hama#Hotel News Now Str#Conclusion Travel#Hotel Industry Analysis#Restaurant Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Public Health
Related
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 568 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 299 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,006,265. There were a total of 8,027 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama hospitals update: COVID cases remaining down

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline, Alabama state hospitals have seen fewer hospitalizations in the first week of June compared to last month. With about 260 patients per day, Alabama Hospital Association President Don Williamson said it is a miracle to see where the state is today compared to where it was six months ago.
Public Healthoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Hospitalizations, June 7

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 219, which is nine fewer than Thursday. There are 57 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,668, which is a 9.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 257. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut shows large week-over-week improvement in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

Connecticut showed a large week-over-week improvement across most of its COVID-19 metrics, state numbers show, with cases and deaths decreasing especially sharply. The state reported a total of 550 coronavirus cases and eight deaths over the past week, down from 1,016 cases and 26 deaths the week before. All of Connecticut’s metrics have trended downward in recent months as vaccination levels have increased and life has shifted outdoors.
Public HealthFlorida Star

Covid-19 Snaps Australian Hospital Admissions Rise

CANBERRA, Australia — The Covid-19 pandemic has snapped a steady trend of growth in Australian hospital admissions over the past five years. The latest MyHospitals update, released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare on June 3, shows there were 11.1 million hospitalizations across the nation in 2019/20. That was down roughly 400,000 from the previous 12 months and stands in […]
Arkansas StateCourier News

Arkansas records decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas recorded a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the effects of the coronavirus on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health announced in its daily COVID-19 case report on Thursday afternoon. One hundred-eighty Arkansans, down from 190 on Wednesday, are hospitalized due to effects from COVID-19. Thank you...
Colorado StateNorwalk Hour

Most hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado are unvaccinated

DENVER (AP) — About 500 people remain hospitalized in Colorado with COVID-19 even though the pandemic seems to be receding, and health officials say almost all of the patients share a common trait: They're unvaccinated. “We’ve taken a deep look at this,” Dr. JP Valin, chief clinical officer at SCL...
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations at their lowest level in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 virus are at their lowest recorded levels in Wisconsin, a 92% drop from the peak less than seven months ago. The Wisconsin Hospital Association said that as of Monday, there were 186 people reported as hospitalized statewide due to the virus.
Madison, WI101 WIXX

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down 92% from Peak

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin are down 92% from their peak in the Fall. The Wisconsin Hospital Association said that as of Monday, there were 186 people reported as hospitalized statewide due to the virus. “We fell almost as dramatically when people responded as they needed to,”...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

In Florida, Nearly 2000 Still Hospitalized With COVID-19

While DeSantis Declares Victory, Floridians Still Sick, Dying. Florida Death Count Now 36,924. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues his COVID-19 victory tour and tweets about “following the science,” nearly 2000 Florida residents remain hospitalized with a primary diagnosis […] The article In Florida, Nearly 2000 Still Hospitalized With COVID-19 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Wisconsin Statenews8000.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin hit new pandemic low, officials say

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Hospital Association said Monday night that its COVID-19 dashboard registered the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since it first started collecting data. According to a news release, 186 people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Wisconsin, which is lower than the previous pandemic...
Public HealthHartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease over long weekend

Connecticut has fewer than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since late September, as the state’s coronavirus metrics continued to trend downward over Memorial Day Weekend. Dr. Tom Balcezak, chief medical officer at Yale New Haven Health, attributed Connecticut’s continued encouraging trends in part to people spending...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota halved in May

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota dropped 58% in May as vaccinations protected more people against a novel coronavirus that has caused 601,517 known infections and 7,427 deaths in the state. The state reported 249 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Minnesota on Sunday, down from a peak in the latest pandemic...
Iowa Statedakotanewsnow.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100

DES MOINES, Iowa - State health officials say for the first time in more than a year, fewer than 100 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19. Des Moines television station WHO 13 reports that the latest numbers released on the state’s coronavirus tracking site show 95 hospitalized with the virus in the state. That’s the fewest patients hospitalized at one time since April 3, 2020. In the 24 hours prior to 10 a.m.
Health Servicesaappublications.org

Inpatient Use and Outcomes at Children’s Hospitals During the Early COVID-19 Pandemic

METHODS: We performed a retrospective study using the Pediatric Health Information System. We compared inpatient use and clinical outcomes for children 0 to 18 years of age during the COVID-19 period (March 15 to August 29, 2020) to the same time frame in the previous 3 years (pre-COVID-19 period). Adjusted generalized linear mixed models were used to examine the association of the pandemic period with inpatient use. We assessed trends overall and for a subgroup of 15 medical All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Groups (APR-DRGs).
Houston, TXComplex

Houston Hospital Sued by 117 Employees Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate (UPDATE)

UPDATED 6/9, 10:45 a.m. ET: The 178 hospital employees who are refusing to get vaccinated have been suspended without pay for two weeks, the Washington Post reports. “I know that today may be difficult for some who are sad about losing a colleague who’s decided to not get vaccinated,” Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom wrote in an internal message. “We only wish them well and thank them for their past service to our community, and we must respect the decision they made.”