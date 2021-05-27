Check-In Has Never Been Easier
Dorothee Bär, Minister for Digitalisation, held a special press conference at the Steigenberger Hotel Am Kanzleramt on Monday 17 May in order to announce the start of a pilot project entitled “Digital Identities”. Ms Bär, who was accompanied by a number of representatives from trade and industry, then headed for the hotel’s reception and symbolically became the first guest to use a digital ID to check in. This process eliminates aspects such as the need to complete a paper-based registration form, thus enabling guests to save time. Safety is also enhanced because the procedure also covers check-out controls.www.hospitalitynet.org