Check-In Has Never Been Easier

What’s the saying, one bad actor spoils it for everyone else? There are over 5,600 Marriott hotels in the US and Canada. There may be more than one bad apple, but only one hotel that recently made news for charging guests a 2% convenience fee to use a credit card. I recall reading the original story and thinking how absurd it was. I spent a number of years in the hotel industry. We hated taking cash. It was a necessary evil, but caused all sorts of problems. Cash creates opportunities for theft, especially when considering the virtual 24-hour operation of a hotel. One person at a hotel front desk late at night with a box full of cash, waiting for someone to show up and rob them? No, thanks. And, multiple cash tills opens up all kinds of opportunities for cash to disappear in an untrustworthy employee’s pocket. During 30+ years in the hospitality industry, I’ve frequently been heard muttering that I’d get rid of cash completely if customers would be okay with it.