REELY.AI announces Skillshot Media partnership

By eSports Insider
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI and computer vision startup REELY.AI has partnered with esports brand Skillshot Media. According to the release, the partnership will look to enhance Skillshot Media’s content creation and distribution efforts through the use of AI solutions. REELY.AI is an AI startup that allows users to automatically identify, tag, and clip...

