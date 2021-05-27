Cancel
Around Lake Michigan on the Circle Tour

Cover picture for the articleSixty years ago, my parents took us on a driving tour of Lake Michigan. A lot has changed in the intervening years, but the pull of the open road is as strong as ever. When I was growing up, my family normally vacationed by visiting our relatives for a long weekend. In 1962, however, my parents took us on a genuine summer trip—a driving tour to circle Lake Michigan. Thirty-two years later, I did the same with my wife and children. Or at least I tried to.

