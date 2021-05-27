2023 BMW M3 Touring Spotted out testing again, still far from production
One of the most anticipated cars for enthusiasts that can't seem to come soon enough is, without a doubt, the upcoming G81 M3 Touring. This will finally be a dream come true for a lot of BMW fans, who have been asking for this body type with a real M3 badge ever since the first Touring version of the E30 3 Series came out. Well, BMW decided to finally offer it but, as you might've predicted, it does come with a couple of caveats.