8 Top Tips For Solo Travel

OMAAT brings you the latest travel news, reviews, and strategies to maximize elite travel status. Earn more miles, points, and rewards with today’s top credit card offers. I’ve been traveling from a very young age – my family is from Germany, so I’ve been flying back and forth between the US and Germany since I was a child. As it is for most families traveling internationally with children our flights were far from glamorous (we typically flew Condor from Tampa, back when they still had a smoking section), but I still loved the journey, and seeing new places, and most especially – the airport.