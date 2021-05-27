Cancel
This Old Honda Beat Is The Best Car I've Ever Owned

By Mercedes Streeter
Jalopnik
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m finally back home after picking up my Honda Beat some 2,100 miles away. As soon as I saw the day’s sunny forecast I knew I had to take it for my first drive. This rad little thing is now my favorite car. I know I’ve been flooding you readers...

jalopnik.com
