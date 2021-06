For the Pokémon community, a sequel to Pokémon Snap has always existed as a genuine white whale. The original itself was an anomaly born out of a fever dream of the 90’s PokéMania and a small internal studio Nintendo put together of folks who never worked on a game before in their lives to create an entirely new genre. While the Nintendo 64 game shows its age now, the team did manage to make something relatively unseen for the time – a photography game with Pokémon—and it was a hit among hardcore PokéNerds. So naturally, The Pokémon Company wouldn’t make another one unless they could find some way to make the idea feel even more fresh. Finally, they found a hook, and we now have New Pokémon Snap.