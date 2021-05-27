Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The aliens haven't landed: Why you should be skeptical of recent reports on UFO sightings

Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deluge of media reports from "60 Minutes," The New York Times and others about UFOs (also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) is difficult to make sense of. Has the government admitted that UFOs are real? What are all those different blurry videos? What's this UAP report that's (maybe) coming in June?

www.onlineathens.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#Ufos#Aliens#Drones#The New York Times#The Department Of Defense#Pentagon#Covid#The Defense Department#Metabunk Org#Uap Task Force#Ufo Sightings#Ufo Enthusiasts#Media Reports#Unidentified Phenomena#Flying Cars#Mysteries#Glowing Auras#Aircraft Incursions#Unauthorized Aircraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
UFO
News Break
Science
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Related
ScienceWJAC TV

Scientists should be reporting what they don't know and why

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Across the world scientist are still trying to determine the precise origins of the novel coronavirus. Now after an exclusive report, the lab leak theory is being seriously considered, reigniting the debate over who is responsible for this virus. “I think the real issue here is that...
Astronomypakistanchristian.tv

Astrophysicists have created the most accurate map of dark matter in the universe. Reality does not correspond to theory – ČT24 – Czech television

Dark matter makes up about 27% of the universe, and its gravitational pull is sufficient to bind entire galaxies together in a structure that resembles a giant cosmic network. Scientists have now created the largest map of this mysterious block to date. The results are very interesting because they indicate that there may be large regions in the universe where the laws of physics known to us do not apply.
Public HealthArkansas Online

OTHERS SAY: The truth is out there

We don't yet know where the virus that causes covid-19 came from. SARS-CoV-2 may well have crossed over from a wild animal in an unsanitary wet market in or around Wuhan, China. Or it may have emerged from a lab in that city of 11 million where scientists were studying bat coronaviruses.
U.S. Politicsknpr

The Afghanistan Papers By The Washington Post

For years U.S. military leaders would say the country had “turned a corner” in its long war in Afghanistan. That led Sen. Elizabeth Warren to say so many corners had been turned, that “it seems now we’re going in circles.”. Those rosy Pentagon assessments hid the dark truth about a...
Politicsdefense.gov

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: Hey everybody. MR. KIRBY: Sorry I'm a few minutes late, and I think Brook told you I do have a hard stop here. The room is reserved for other purposes this afternoon so I'll try to make – I'll try to get this going. I do have, unfortunately, I got some things at the top I definitely want to hit. So, bear with me, lot's of different topics.
Aerospace & Defensealaturkanews.com

Air Force Chief Master Sergeant JoAnne Bass on Memorial Day remembrance

Memorial Day often brings moments of reflection and remembrance for those who have lost loved ones in the military. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant JoAnne Bass spoke to CBSN's Nancy Chen about the day's importance in her life as she helps shape the next generation of airmen. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
PoliticsRocky Mount Telegram

Faith in mainstream media unwarranted

It is an axiomatic reality that the delusions people suffer from are the result of their personal beliefs in conjunction with their egotistic certainty that they fully understand the definitive truth about that of which they speak, which “truth” happens to be fatally flawed. That is a stilted way of...
Congress & Courtssandiegouniontribune.com

Judge tosses lawsuit from ex-Marine who was jailed in Iran

WASHINGTON — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit from a former Marine who was jailed in Iran for more than four years and then denied a multimillion-dollar payout from a special U.S. government victims’ fund after an FBI espionage investigation into his travels. Judge Richard Hertling of the Court...
Aerospace & DefenseAntiwar.com

Air Force Wants New Bombs for War With China, Not ISIS

The US military’s focus away from the Middle East towards so-called “great power competition” with China and Russia is reflected in the Pentagon’s budget request for 2022. For the Air Force, the service is seeking significantly fewer weapons that it has used against groups like ISIS as it hopes to invest in more sophisticated long-range missiles that can be used in the Pacific to fight China.
Public HealthIJR

Op-Ed: Mike Huckabee: So-Called Experts Humiliated As More and More Info Supports Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Several recent developments have cast renewed doubt on the claim that COVID-19 naturally spread from animals. There’s a growing amount of at least circumstantial evidence suggesting that it escaped from the viral research lab in Wuhan, China. The New York Post has a good recap of what happened up until now and why we’re suddenly hearing a number of authoritative voices speak up to question the official story.
Congress & Courtsinforisktoday.com

DOJ Seizes 2 Domains Linked to USAID Phishing Campaign

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has seized two domains that were used during a recent phishing campaign that targeted a marketing firm used by the U.S. Agency for International Development - USAID - to send malicious messages to thousands of potential victims. On Friday, federal prosecutors obtained...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Washington Post finally issues a correction to its February 2020 article that the Wuhan lab leak theory was a “debunked conspiracy theory”

Over the last 14 months, people have been discredited and de-platformed for questioning the origin of the COVID-19 and also for reporting about the theories that the deadly coronavirus might have originated and escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Now, the wheels are coming off the cart of the “fact-checkers” and arbiters of truth.