The role innovative technology will play in the hospitality industry post Covid

In a recent study done by Statista, the number of B2B cross-border transactions finalized on blockchain worldwide is expected to increase dramatically over the next few years. In 2020, the Asian market accounted for more than one-third of the total transactions worldwide. The future forecast also predicts that in 2025, the number of B2B cross-border transactions on the blockchain will reach $745 million. This being the case, most companies have come up with innovative ways of making various blockchain technologies have a friendly user interface. One such company that has demonstrated a high level of innovation in this arena is APIS.