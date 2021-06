Tekken 7 is one of the most popular fighting games available for several reasons, but its mod support is certainly among them. There are hundreds of good mods, and it’s easy to get lost when getting started. Developer Bandai Namco made it really easy to use mods, which makes it a little less stressful starting out. All you need to do is put mod files in the dedicated mod folder in the game’s files and you’re all set. There are sometimes a few other steps you need to do, but mods pretty much always have instructions on the download page and in its files.