11 Under-the-Radar and Fan-Favorite Hudson Valley Hikes

Whether you want a quieter hike or a trek with a view of one of the Valley’s magnificent waterfalls, you’ll find the perfect escape here. Looking for new outdoor adventures? These hikes may not have the name recognition of Breakneck Ridge or Lake Minnewaska, but they offer great rewards of their own. Some of them require venturing just a bit outside of the Hudson Valley to help expand your hiking repertoire. Visit at off-peak times (like weekdays or very early on weekends) to find more solitude and perhaps even have the views to yourself.