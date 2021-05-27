Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Freeze warning in effect tonight, May 27

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brainerd lakes area will be in a freeze warning Thursday night, May 27, with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected. The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a freeze warning in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday for several counties in east central, north central and northeast Minnesota which includes Brainerd lakes area counties of Cass, Crow Wing and Aitkin including the cities of Walker, Pine River, Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin and Duluth.

