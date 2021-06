As anyone who has led a team knows, being an effective manager involves more than making sure work gets done and goals are met. But for perfectionists, those aspects of the job can be especially challenging—because the only way to guarantee that everything is up to their standards is to do it (or at least carefully check it) themselves. In other words, some perfectionists may have difficulty delegating, and, as a result, find themselves overextended and possibly on the brink of burnout.