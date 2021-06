The user who will issue token #9999 will receive a selected NFT with a regular picture of Buterin which is included in the RealCryptoPunks collection. Drawing inspiration from the original CryptoPunks created by Larva Labs in 2017 have gone on to create exclusive ERC-721 non-fungible token series RealCryptoPunks. This is quite timely considering that interest in these tokens in 2021 has reached a fever-high pitch. Combining the picture of the genius behind Ethereum Vitalik Buterin with CryptoPunks attributes RealCryptoPunks created an entire series to determine what it would look if pixelated characters were real-life beings. The result was an entirely new fungible token with the following specifications.