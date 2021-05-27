WorldHotels™ Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Brand Refresh

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 2 seconds. Major MRO provider Oceania Aviation has just unveiled its redesigned website (oceania-aviation.com), alongside a significant refresh to its brand logo, colors and design elements. These changes mark the start of a fresh new chapter for the MRO business, which has been providing a wide range of aftermarket support as well as aircraft and parts sales to the global aviation industry for almost 30 years now. Greg Edmonds, CEO of Oceania Aviation’s parent company Salus Aviation, says “2020 was a year of significant change for the Oceania Aviation business. From the effects of COVID-19 on our operations, to a significant leadership restructure and changes to our New Zealand engineering bases, we feel that 2021 is the right time to refresh and improve our presence within the aviation industry. We have a number of major updates in the pipeline in terms of new partnerships, products, facilities and capabilities – and our new branding and website is a great representation of our business’s more innovative, technologically advanced approach to the next five years. We have extremely ambitious goals both locally and globally to change the game in the aviation market, providing a better customer experience and more comprehensive and tailored MRO solutions to our global network.”