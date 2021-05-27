Cato Networks SASE report reveals enterprise security threats

The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline Co. and similar recent attacks such as the SolarWinds breach (which impacted several government agencies) revealed major vulnerabilities in government cybersecurity protocols and critical infrastructure systems, resulting in immediate action to be taken by the White House. If there’s one lesson to be learned from these breaches, it’s that organizations of all sizes and industries must do everything they can to protect their infrastructure, environments, and networks. Organizations deal with threats to their environments every day, whether it’s employee remote access to internal systems or access granted to third-party vendors who perform outsourced business operations. There’s no shortage of avenues for hackers to exploit – especially for large and susceptible targets like the government and critical infrastructure.