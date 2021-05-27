Cato Networks SASE report reveals enterprise security threats
TEL AVIV – Cato Networks, the provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced today the results of its quarterly analysis of global enterprise networks. The Cato Networks SASE Threat Research Report found that popular preconceptions of enterprise security and network usage are often inaccurate. While exotic attacks and nation-states such as Russia and China grab headlines, the most prevalent enterprise cybersecurity risks in Q1 came from unpatched legacy systems, attacks from the US, and consumer applications, such as TikTok.www.lightreading.com