Farm Income Prospects Improving In Nebraska

Wheat harvest is here, market watchers — and all of a sudden, it seemed. Several days over 100 degrees finished the ripening quicker than many were ready. Unsurprisingly, test weights are intact and above 60 pounds per bushel. Protein content is the harder variable to predict and has been all over the board. We’ve heard from below 8% to above 16%. Daily averages for nearby terminals were around 11.30% protein in Enid, but sample numbers still remain small. Given ideal filling periods in many areas leading to high test weights, we’re expecting proteins will be in the low 11’s on average. Southern Oklahoma likely will have higher protein content yet again due to more stress. We are expecting yields to be 50 bushels per acre and above, especially given higher test weights. However, few full fields have been completed in order to get representative samples as yet.