Nebraska State

Farm Income Prospects Improving In Nebraska

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarm income expectations are rising in both Nebraska and the U.S. according to Brad Lubben, Extension Policy Specialist and Economist with the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He says strong market recovery has generated the recent positive outlook. He says farmer optimism has been improving in both Nebraska and across the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Investment#Outlook#Market Expectations#Farm Income Expectations#Farmer Optimism#Strong Market Recovery#Grain#Economist#Policy#Country
