Engel & Völkers today announced the launch of its third yachting shop in the Americas, located in Naples, FL and led by license partner Paul Benson, along with Walter Johnson and Leeann Iacino the shops’ president and chief operating officer respectively. Benson, Johnson and Iacino launched Engel & Völkers’ first yachting shop in the Americas in January 2020 in Newport Beach, followed by an expansion into Sausalito shortly thereafter. This is Engel & Völkers Yachting Americas’ first location on the East Coast.