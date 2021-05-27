Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a custom stunner that's ready for a picnic

If you can afford a Rolls-Royce, you probably want to have a say in what it looks and feels like. After all, spending at least $450,000 on a Phantom should entitle you to some choices. The people in Goodwood recognize that their customers want an almost endless array of options and have allowed these people to create some truly special pieces of automotive art. We've seen a Rolls-Royce inspired by the view of the Middle East from space, another with rare Koa wood finishings, and thousands of other unique creations. But no matter how much you're willing to spend, some materials are simply off-limits, as one Italian importer has just learned the hard way.