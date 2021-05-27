Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a custom stunner that's ready for a picnic
Back in 2017, Rolls-Royce unveiled the Sweptail, an incredibly huge Phantom-based one-off coupe with a completely custom coachbuilt body, the first of its kind from Rolls in the modern era. Right after the Sweptail was revealed, Rolls-Royce had a number of clients asking for custom vehicles of their own, leading the company to today announce that it's spinning off Coachbuild into a division of the brand. But three particular customers had very similar visions of what they wanted, and after four years of development, the new Boat Tail was born.www.msn.com