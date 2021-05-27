Cambria Hotels Makes Waves With Ocean City, Maryland Debut

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), made its official debut in Ocean City, Maryland yesterday afternoon with the grand opening of the Cambria Hotel Ocean City - Bayfront. The celebration was marked with the unveiling of the city's newest boardwalk, a taste of the cuisine from the hotel's restaurant and bar, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Ocean City Mayor Richard W. Meehan, members of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, and executives from Choice Hotels and development companies, PiNNacle Hospitality Group and The Wankawala Organization. A $1,000 donation to Ocean City Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, a grassroots non-profit environmental organization that works to protect and preserve the world's oceans, waves and beaches, was also presented at the event as a token of the brand's support and appreciation to the local community.