Eurobites: EU launches twin-pronged probe into its use of cloud services

By Paul Rainford
Light Reading
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia lands security services gig at T-Mobile Netherlands; MTN Rwanda opts for Whale Cloud's BSS; CityFibre and Giganet extend their partnership. The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), a European Union body, has opened two investigations into the use of cloud services by EU institutions...

www.lightreading.com
