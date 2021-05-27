Eurobites: EU launches twin-pronged probe into its use of cloud services

During Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2021, Huawei and Temenos have partnered to offer Temenos’ cloud-native core banking solution on the Huawei Public Cloud. Temenos is the first core banking software certified with Huawei infrastructure and Huawei Public Cloud. Geographically, the partnership covers Asia-Pacific (APAC) with a specific focus on China, and it also includes Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The partnership brings together the extensive cloud hosting, implementation, and integration strengths of Huawei and Temenos’ banking software. The scope of the partnership covers sales and marketing, implementation, and training. Financial institutions will be able to modernise their core banking systems on Huawei Cloud and benefit from elastic scalability, cost, and operational efficiencies. Together, Temenos and Huawei will help banks of all sizes to go to market faster, open up new business models, and achieve better cost/income ratios.